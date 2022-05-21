Chandigarh administration marks World Biodiversity Day with poster-making competition

The UT department of environment, in collaboration with Yuvsatta and eco-club of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, organised an inter-school poster-making contest at the school campus on the theme of ‘Plastic Pollution Affects Biodiversity & Healthy Planet’ to mark the ‘World Biodiversity Day’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Department director Debendra Dalai was the chief guest on the occasion. Over 300 students from 26 city schools participated in the event.

Dalai said the culture of throw-away society, a human social concept strongly influenced by consumerism whereby one tends to use items once only, from disposable packaging, and consumer products are not designed for reuse or lifetime use, has resulted in over consumption and was leading to accelerated loss of plants, animals and habitats.

This event was organised as part of the ongoing Students Take on Plastics (STOP) initiative launched in schools by the department alongside Yuvsatta, a non-governmental organisation, to bring down plastic pollution.

School principal Monica Chawla said students needed to actively participate in conversations about biodiversity loss as it will go a long way in developing critical understanding of nature and environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UT assigns charges to PCS officer Brar

Chandigarh Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, a Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer, has been given the charge of additional excise and taxation commissioner, deputy excise and taxation commissioner and collector (Excise) to assist the excise and taxation commissioner. He has also been appointed as additional IG (Prisons) and superintendent, Model Jail, Sector 51. Brar had recently joined the UT administration on deputation from Punjab.

Man held with knife in Mauli Jagran

Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested Amit of Sector 38 for the possession of a kamanidar knife near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran. A case under Arms Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Police arrest man for gambling

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh Police’s district crime cell arrested on Thursday Birju of Sector 52 for gambling near Valmiki Mandir, Sector 52. Authorities recovered ₹6,200 from his possession. A case under Gambling Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Daddu Majra man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police arrested Manoj of Dadu Majra Colony for carrying 11 bottles of illicit liquor from near his house. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Maloya police station.

GHS Sector 50 holds mock parliament

Chandigarh Government High School, Sector 50-B, in collaboration with the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), organised a mock parliament under the ‘Girls India Project’ to mark the inaugural function of the primary section and science park. Students participated in a Question Hour, a Call Attention Motion and presented a bill for consideration in mock parliament. CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur said, “Such events help students can enhance their communication skills and awareness.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}