Chandigarh administration says can't rule out lockdown if Covid-19 cases rise

Authorities in Chandigarh on Monday warned that if coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases continue to rise in the city then they will have to consider imposing a lockdown. Chandigarh adviser Manoj Parida said that sealing of borders is not an option as people from Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh enter the city daily. Parida said that lockdown impacts livelihoods and decisions on imposing lockdowns can only be taken after discussing with experts.

“A lockdown cripples the economy as it impacts livelihoods of people. Decisions on lockdown are taken in war rooms only after conducting discussions with experts. We are keeping an eye on neighbouring states too. If cases continue to rise then the option of lockdown cannot be ruled out,” Parida was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The administration in the Union Territory has already enforced a night curfew from 10pm to 5am from April 7 in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

Parida said that curbs can certainly be helpful coupled with people strictly adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures. “Night curfew along with restrictions on public functions and gatherings does help in some aspects. Borders cannot be sealed as people come to the city from Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. People have to follow Covid-19 protocols and get vaccinated,” Parida further added.

Despite the administration asking people to stay indoors and adhere to Covid-19 norms, residents were seen crowding at popular tourist site Sukhna Lake and flouting Covid-19 protocol.

Chandigarh recorded 424 Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the tally to 31,167. One person succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab on Monday, which pushed the death toll to 400. The number of active cases in Chandigarh stood at 3355, the highest since the onset of the pandemic.