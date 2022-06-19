Chandigarh administration to celebrate Yoga Day on June 21

The UT administration will celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, 2022 at Rock Garden, Phase 3, on June 21 on the theme “Yoga for Humanity”.

Part of the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the UT administration will have participants perform different yoga asanas at the venue. The programme will start tentatively at 5:30 am and will have a live telecast of the Prime Minister of India’s address, followed by common yoga protocol.

The administration will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at 75 other different sites in Chandigarh, including at health wellness centres and hospitals, CITCO hotels, tourist locations like Terraced Garden, Sukhna Lake and the museum in Sector 10 as well as colleges and Panjab University.