Chandigarh admn constitutes board to investigate cases of medical negligence

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday constituted a “medical board for negligence” to investigate negligence complaints against doctors and hospitals in UT’s jurisdiction.

Though the UT administration and health officials are already investigating such complaints against government doctors and hospitals, the new medical board will look into complaints against all doctors and hospitals, irrespective of government, private, semi-government or autonomous set-up.

The board will be chaired by director-principal of GMCH-32, while the members will be director, health and family welfare, UT; medical superintendent, PGIMER (or nominee); one member from the district Indian Medical Association; a subject specialist/HoD of specialty related to the complaint (to be nominated by GMCH-32 director); and a subject specialist from department of AYUSH in case of complaint related to AYUSH (to be nominated by director, AYUSH). The medical superintendent of GMSH-16 will be member secretary of the board.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “The board has been constituted in line with the Supreme Court orders passed in the Jacob Mathew case of 2005 and orders passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2014. The board will be empowered to call and seek the assistance of anybody or any record associated with the complaint. It will also have the power to inspect the premises as per need of the case.”

Garg added that investigating officers, before proceeding against the doctors accused of rash or negligent act of omission, will obtain an independent and competent medical opinion from the board that will give an unbiased opinion, applying Bolam test to the facts collected in the investigation.

“Any person who has grievance of medical negligence against government/private doctors or hospitals in Chandigarh can move an application to the ‘member secretary’ of the board for investigation,” Garg said, adding that action will be taken against the doctor/hospital if found guilty of negligence.