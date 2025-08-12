Chandigarh admn earmarks land for women police station, IB, NIA offices

In a move to strengthen the city’s security apparatus, the UT administration has earmarked 1.11 acres in Sector 52 for a dedicated women’s police station. At present, the women’s police station operates from a shared building in Sector 17, which also houses other police wings. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At present, the station operates from a shared building in Sector 17, which also houses other police wings. Following the land allocation, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared, and necessary approvals and tender processes will be completed.

In addition, 1.5 acres of land in Sector 31 has been allocated for the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB). The proposed site will house a modern, high-tech office complex for the bureau, which serves as the regional wing of the Central Intelligence Bureau, monitoring security, counter-terrorism, organised crime, cybercrime, and internal threats.

Also, it earmarked 2 acres of land, costing ₹68 crore, in Industrial Area, Phase-II, for a dedicated branch office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The administration has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the agency, and the cost of the land is ₹68 crore. As per sources, the Chandigarh branch of NIA will be headed by an inspector general (IG) rank officer, with one deputy inspector general (DIG) and two superintendents of police (SPs), thus justifying their demand for a substantial built-up area.

In a bid to improve access to affordable and quality healthcare, the administration has also allocated 0.25 acres in Sector 51 for an Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir (dispensary).

Additionally, the UT has also allotted 1.73 acres of land to the directorate of enforcement in Sector 38 (west) at the cost of ₹59 crores. An LoI has been issued and construction is expected to commence soon.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has requested additional land from the UT to expand its office in Sector 30.

This demand comes at a time when the city is becoming a preferred choice for central government security and investigation agencies to establish their offices, such as the NIA and Enforcement Directorate.

The UT is also in the process of allocating land to the Central Industrial Security Force and Sashastra Seema Bal in different parts of the city.

Last year, UT had allocated 1.72 acres of land for the construction of Ladakh Bhawan in Sector 33 at a cost of ₹62 crore.