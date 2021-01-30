Chandigarh admn lifts curbs on social gatherings

The Chandigarh administration on Friday decided to remove restrictions on the number of people that can gather at a social event. However, standard operating procedures issued by the Centre will be followed strictly.

The decision was taken in the Covid-19 review meeting presided over by administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday. The new guidelines will come into effect from February 1 and will remain in force till February 28.

The central government in its latest guidelines removed the cap on the number of people who could be part of social, cultural, religious, political or sports gatherings, which until now was limited to a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 200 people. The states and union territories were given freedom to prepare their own SOPs in this regard.

The order to the effect, issued by UT adviser Manoj Parida, stated that the new guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) would be applicable to Chandigarh.

MHA guidelines also allow cinema halls and theatres to operate at higher seating capacity than the current 50%. Also, everyone can use swimming pools, instead of just sportspersons. Revised SOPs will be issued for both cinemas and swimming pools by the central government.

“Chandigarh being a union territory will follow the cental government directions. Even though capping has been removed, strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol will be maintained,” said Parida.

As per the new guidelines, the administration will take all necessary measures to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. The administration will demarcate containment zones, if required, at micro level, taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the ministry of health and family welfare.

Badnore appealed to the citizens to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. He also directed the administration to move the Centre to introduce a scheme for providing ₹50 lakh compensation in the event of the death of any employee engaged in Covid duty. Presently, the grant is available only for health employees, and not frontline workers from other departments.

Colleges to reopen on February 11

During the review meeting, Badnore also announced that colleges will open for physical classes from February 11.

Earlier, physical classes had started in November last year for final-year students only.

Officials said that details will be announced soon. However, it’s confirmed that online teaching, which has been going on since the lockdown was imposed, will continue.

Meanwhile, classroom teaching will resume for Classes 6 to 8 in schools from February 1. However, many private schools are likely to start the classes later.