Chandigarh admn moves to build infra on land freed from encroachers

Months after the UT administration cleared nearly 40 acres of encroached government land across Sanjay Colony, Janata Colony, Adarsh Colony, Shahpur Colony and the Furniture Market area in Sectors 53 and 54 under its “slum-free city” mission, major development works have now been launched under Chandigarh’s Third Phase expansion. Through a sustained ‘slum-free city’ campaign, the Chandigarh administration razed four illegal colonies between April and September this year. (HT File)

These projects include railway yard expansion, mixed residential-commercial infrastructure, new Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) housing schemes, shopping complexes, community facilities, parks and logistics hubs.

A senior UT Estate Office official said final planning for all sites had been completed and forwarded to the departments concerned.

“All projects are being executed in line with the Chandigarh Master Plan to boost connectivity, strengthen civic infrastructure and generate economic and employment opportunities,” he said.

He further said all reclaimed land was being utilised strictly in the public interest, replacing unplanned settlements with structured, sustainable development.

Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1

Cleared on April 23, 2025, around six acres of prime land worth nearly ₹300 crore will be utilised for railway yard expansion, warehouses, logistics facilities and industrial structures to support Northern Railway operations.

Janata Colony, Sector 25

On May 6, 2025, nearly 12 acres, valued at around ₹350 crore, were reclaimed. Work is underway on a major redevelopment plan featuring new residential units, internal roads, a shopping zone, crèche, community centre, school and children’s park, significantly upgrading the area’s social infrastructure.

Adarsh Colony, Sector 54

Nearly 12 acres, valued at about ₹750 crore, were cleared on June 19, 2025. The CHB has launched new housing projects here as part of the Third Phase. The Master Plan also proposes infrastructure linking Sectors 53, 54 and 55. In Sector 54, around 1,000 government rental accommodations for UT employees will be constructed.

Furniture Market Area, Sectors 53-54

Cleared on July 20, 2025, nearly 12 acres worth about ₹400 crore form a key component of the Third Phase expansion. Development works include new roads, parks, public infrastructure and mixed residential-commercial projects. Sector 54 will also house about 1,000 government rental accommodations for UT employees.

Shahpur Colony, Sector 25

On September 30, 2025, 4.5 acres worth ₹250 crore were cleared. The site is being developed for commercial use, including a shopping complex, office spaces and a market zone for small and large businesses.