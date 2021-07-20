Chandigarh admn prohibits protests in city other than at Sector-25 rally ground

Two days after the vehicles of mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon were attacked by protesting farmers in Sector 48, the UT administration prohibited protests, rallies, demonstrations and gathering of five or more people within Chandigarh other than at the rally ground in Sector 25.

As per the orders, issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and to stay in effect for 60 days, no tractor trolley will be permitted during protests.

The decision was taken during a meeting between UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, senior UT officials and Chandigarh Police on Monday.

Badnore said while every citizen had the right to protest peacefully, no unlawful activity will be tolerated and strict action will be taken against those who indulged in violence.

He added that since Chandigarh was the capital of Punjab and Haryana, police from both states were responsible for containing such protests within their jurisdictions. In this regard, a joint meeting of police chiefs of the tricity will be convened soon.

SKM delegation meets SSP

A deputation led by Prem Singh Bhangu, president of All India Kisan Federation and convener of legal cell, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with other SKM leaders met Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

They said after the attack, 25 farmers were rounded up and released in the evening. However, three more farmers were arrested later and police raided a number of villages in the periphery of Chandigarh to make more arrests.

To oppose the raids, a local committee of farmers called for blocking of roads in Chandigarh. However, after the SSP assured them that cases registered against the farmers will be considered, the call to block the roads was withdrawn.