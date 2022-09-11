Chandigarh admn seeks more jail term for drug convict, fined ₹10,000 by high court
High court observes that being a welfare state, Chandigarh is expected to take steps in the reformation of the youths who, due to unemployment, poverty, poor family background and other social and mental aspects, get involved themselves in such crimes
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined the UT administration ₹10,000 for seeking enhancement of jail term for a drug seizure case convict who remained in jail for two months only.
“UT Chandigarh, being a welfare state, is expected to take steps in the reformation of the youths who, due to unemployment, poverty, poor family background and other social and mental aspects, get involved themselves in such crimes unknowing the repercussions of their activities. The sentence awarded by the special judge is only to give an opportunity to the respondent to reform himself and come in the mainstream in the society and become a good citizen,” the bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil said, adding that the trial court had rightly held that convict was not a previous or hardcore convict, against whom the UT should be “so eager to walk to the court for enhancement”.
The judgment on the conviction first came out on June 1, 2019. A total of 210 gm of charas, which is not a commercial quantity, was recovered from the convict’s possession.
The FIR was registered at the IT Park police station on September 10, 2017.
The HC took note of the observations made by the trial court, stating that the convict was not given opportunity to be searched before a gazetted officer and the statements of the prosecution witnesses were also found contradictory.
The trial court had also found some loopholes in the manner of conducting the search, but convicted the accused. Since he was not a previous convict and in a bid to give the accused an opportunity to improve, he was sentenced for the period of jail term already undergone — which was two months.
“The grounds of appeal are nothing but mere repetition of the depositions of the witnesses much less without any contention on which the enhancement is sought,” the HC bench said, adding that no ground for interference was made out and dismissed the appeal.
Cool winds return to Chandigarh, rain to follow soon
Even as the much-awaited rain gave Chandigarh a miss on Saturday, cloudy weather and cool winds made their way to the city later in the evening. But as the monsoon system is reviving in the region, light rain will remain likely from Sunday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department officials. They said chances for rain will be lower on Sunday and Monday, but will rise from Tuesday onwards.
Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu clinches J&K Open trophy
City-based golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu stamped his authority on the Jammu Tawi Golf Course with a resounding seven-shot win at the Jammu and Kashmir Open 2022. He shot a steady one-under 71 in the last round to total 13-under 275 for the tournament to claim his fourth career win and third title this season and a winner's cheque worth ₹6 lakh. Gurugram's Manu Gandas took third place at three-under 285.
Panjab University student elections’ date still up in the air
While the student election fervour has already gripped the Panjab University campus this year, authorities are yet to finalise the date for the polls to elect the Panjab University Campus Students Council. Once decided, the date is proposed to the UT administration as well, before the varsity makes a final announcement. Officials at the university said the election date will be fixed once the admissions are over in line with the Lyngdoh committee guidelines.
Now, cover Panchkula-Narnaul’s 320-km distance in new direct bus
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday flagged off a new bus service from Panchkula to Narnaul from the bus stand in Sector 5. With the start of this bus service, people commuting on the route will no longer be required to go to the Chandigarh bus stand. Besides, the travel time would also reduce from 8-9 hours to about five hours. Before flagging off the bus, Gupta also interacted with the passengers.
Inquiry marked into objections marked by Ludhiana MC officials on birth-death certificate
Acting on the directions of cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has formed a five-member committee to inquire into the objections marked by MC officials on birth-death certificate applications in the past. The ministers also suspected mala fide intentions, including corruption. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry into whether the objections marked by employees are genuine or 'unnecessary'.
