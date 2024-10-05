Chandigarh admn ties up with French govt to protect city’s heritage items

To preserve the rich heritage of the city, the UT administration and the French government have decided to form a joint working group, with an aim to track and recover heritage items sold abroad. During the discussions, the illegal auction of heritage furniture items designed by architects Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret in various countries was addressed. (HT Photo)

The UT administration on Friday hosted a high-level meeting, led by UT adviser Rajeev Verma, with a visiting French delegation, led by Gregor Trumel, counsellor for culture, education and science.

The meeting aimed to further strengthen bilateral efforts in restoring Chandigarh’s iconic architecture to its original glory.

During the discussions, the illegal auction of heritage furniture items designed by architects Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret in various countries was addressed. The UT administration sought assistance from the French delegation in accessing original drawings and documentation related to the furniture items. It was proposed that France could share its preservation practices and collaborate on developing training modules to safeguard Chandigarh’s artefacts.

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to formulate a joint working group for a concrete action plan, which will be submitted to the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) for approval. This plan will focus on tracking and retrieving heritage items that have been stolen and auctioned overseas. Both sides expressed their commitment to ensuring that these historically significant artefacts are returned to their rightful place in Chandigarh.

Gregor Trumel commended the UT administration’s efforts in preserving the city’s architectural heritage, particularly the restoration work of original artefacts related to Le Corbusier. He emphasised the importance of further enhancing the partnership between the French government and Chandigarh to ensure the protection of these historical treasures.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a strong commitment to continue collaborative efforts in heritage preservation and restoration, ensuring that Chandigarh’s architectural legacy remains intact for future generations.

Earlier, Verma extended a warm welcome to the French delegates and presented them with souvenirs symbolising Chandigarh’s cultural ethos. Chief architect Rajeev Mehta provided a detailed presentation on heritage items and articles related to Le Corbusier in Chandigarh.

The delegation also included Amandine Roggeman, cultural attache, and Ophelie Belin, director of Alliance Française Chandigarh. The UT administration was represented by home secretary Mandeep Brar, DGP Surendra Yadav, chief architect Rajeev Mehta and chief engineer CB Ojha, among other senior officers.