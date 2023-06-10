Chandigarh admn to stop registering non-electric bikes from July, cars from December

In line with its Electric Vehicle policy (EV), the Chandigarh administration will stop registering non-electric two-wheelers from July and even non-electric cars by December as the permitted number of such vehicles in the current financial year is expected to be met by then.

UT had rolled out its EV Policy in September 2022, applicable for five years, during which it plans to gradually stop registering fuel-run vehicles to dissuade people from buying vehicles that cause pollution.

In the current financial year, 6,202 internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers can be registered in the city as envisaged under the EV policy. After reaching the capped number, their registration will be stopped and only electric two-wheelers will be registered.

In the next fiscal, there is no provision for further registration of ICE two-wheelers.

As per the data provided by the administration, 4,032 ICE two-wheelers have already been registered since April 1 this year. As such, only around 2,170 more can be registered in 2023-24, which is expected to be over by July.

On the other hand, only 257 electric two-wheelers have been registered in the city since April.

In the case of ICE four-wheelers, new registrations will not be done after their number reaches 22,626 that UT expects will happen by December.

In a bid to gradually phase out fuel-run two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the administration had planned to register 35% electric two-wheelers in 2022-23, 70% in 2023-24 and 100% from 2024-25 onwards.

“After achieving the registration targets of the respective non-electric vehicles, their registration (permanent and temporary) will not be allowed in Chandigarh. The target of non-electric two-wheelers is likely to be achieved by first week of July and that of four-wheelers by December end,” said Pradhuman Singh, registering and licensing authority (RLA), Chandigarh.

Notably, UT adviser Dharam Pal had recently said they will review the EV Policy and restriction on registration of non-electric vehicles in the city.