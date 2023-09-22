Chandigarh admn vaccinates over 21K livestock against foot and mouth disease

The department of animal husbandry and fisheries of the UT administration has vaccinated over 21,000 livestock — cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats and pigs — of Chandigarh against foot and mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis disease free of cost.

Department's director Paviter Singh said four rounds of vaccination of female calves against brucellosis disease had been completed till September 20.

The step taken under the National Animal Disease Control Programme of the Union government will result in doubling the farmers’ income by 2025 by improving the health status and productivity of the livestock population.

“UT department has been implementing the programme since its inception in 2020. The overall aim of the programme is to control FMD and brucellosis by regular vaccinations and its eventual eradication by 2030, as per the Union government guidelines,” said Nitin Yadav, secretary, animal husbandry and fisheries department.

Department’s director Paviter Singh said four rounds of vaccination of female calves against brucellosis disease had been completed till September 20. In each round, all the female calves (cattle and buffaloes) of age 4-8 months have been vaccinated against the disease. The samples were sent to the National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (NIVEDI ), Bengaluru, for investigation. The results indicated almost 100% success of the programme.”

