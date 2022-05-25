Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh adviser reviews regulatory compliance burden
chandigarh news

Chandigarh adviser reviews regulatory compliance burden

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal said the city should lead by setting an example in reducing the regulatory compliance burden ;out of the 1,130 compliances, 903 have been completed
Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal reviewed the regulatory compliance burden convened by the department of industries. (iStockphoto)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The status of the regulatory compliance burden was reviewed in a meeting convened by the department of industries under the chairpersonship of UT adviser Dharam Pal.

Out of the 1,130 compliances, 903 by different UT departments have been completed. A majority of the 122 pending compliances will be completed by May 3.

The UT adviser directed all departmental heads to ensure that no compliance remains unaddressed. With this, the first phase of compliance would be completed.

The second phase of regulatory compliance burden is also underway and departments are expected to find out more areas in terms of self-assessment of procedures, rules, regulations, laws, acts, to help with simplifying procedure.

The departments were asked to consult stakeholders regularly to identify and reduce the burden and compliance which were not taken up in Phase 1 and to conduct an on-ground assessment of impacts of the reforms implemented.

The UT adviser said Chandigarh should lead by setting an example in reducing the compliance burden and the work done in this regard and offer seamless experience of citizen-interaction with government.at various levels.

RELATED STORIES

Another review meeting for ease of doing business, focussing on providing facilities to industries, will be held shortly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP