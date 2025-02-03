Chandigarh, After a balmy January, expect a warm, dry February too, says IMD

After experiencing the warmest January in over 14 years, the city is set to enjoy another mild and pleasant winter month, with a warm and dry February ahead, according to the long-range forecast (LRF) from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Girls participating in kite flying during Basant Panchami celebrations at Leisure Valley in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on a sunny Sunday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The forecast is prepared by using probability models for the whole country. As per this, the whole region is set to receive below average rain in February, and both the maximum and minimum temperatures will remain above normal in the city.

The average rainfall for February is 42.1 mm. Last February, 57.2 mm rain was recorded, 37.9 mm rain in the first week itself, making it the wettest since 2013. A hail storm was recorded on February 2 in 2024, leaving roads covered in white. Hail was also recorded in Zirakpur and Panchkula on February 19 last year.

Last year, the average maximum and minimum temperatures were 21.8°C and 9.7°C, respectively, while this time it is expected to be higher than this. IMD officials said above average rain had led to cooler weather in February, following record-breaking chill last January.

Speaking about the reason behind a warmer February after a similarly pleasant January, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Climate change is a factor sure, but it’s a background factor. However, this year, the changing wind pattern has played a major role. Colder North-Westerly winds remained absent for most of January. Fog formation was also lower than what we saw in previous years.”

Rain on the cards tomorrow

But residents shouldn’t put away their sweaters just yet, as IMD has predicted rain on Tuesday due to an active Western Disturbance (WD).

As per Paul, it is likely that the city will get rain, and rain in adjoining areas can bring down the day temperature as well. However, clear skies are again likely from Wednesday onwards.

The maximum temperature remained unchanged between Saturday and Sunday at 23.3°C, 2.3 degrees above normal. But the minimum temperature rose from 9.8°C on Saturday to 11.1°C on Sunday, also going 2.3 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may slip to somewhere around 22°C, and even the minimum temperature may settle anywhere between 8°C and 10°C.