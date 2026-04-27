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Chandigarh: After days of sizzle, it’s finally time for drizzle

Over the next three days, the maximum temperatures are likely to range between 37°C and 41°C, while the minimum may stay between 20°C and 22°C.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:30 am IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
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After four days of sweating it out in heatwave conditions, Chandigarh residents can finally heave a sigh of relief as two Western Disturbances are round the corner and likely to bring rain to the city this week.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature dropped slightly to 40.8°C, from Saturday’s 41°C. (HT File)

As a result, the day temperatures are set to drop from the 40-degree mark – where it has remained for the last four days – and slide to around 36°C by April 30.

According to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Chandigarh director Surender Paul, partly cloudy conditions may start from Monday evening itself, and rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, with chances of it extending to Thursday. Initial forecasts also indicate rain at the beginning of May.

Despite the cloudy conditions, a yellow alert for heatwave will remain in place on Monday as the mercury is set to remain around 41°C. From Tuesday to Thursday, a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds up to 50km/h, will be in place. Yellow is the second level of the four-colour warning system used by the IMD, which asks people to keep watch and stay updated.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: After days of sizzle, it’s finally time for drizzle
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: After days of sizzle, it’s finally time for drizzle
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