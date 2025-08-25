Chandigarh: AISA to make poll debut in PU elections

All India Students Association (AISA), a party affiliated to the Communist Party of India, Marxist (CPI-M) will debut in the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) polls this year. The party has fielded Ajay Karan Singh for the post of joint secretary. AISA has consistently won the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) elections since 2006 for every year except 2016. (HT File)

The party has had a muted presence on campus for over 10 years. It revived around 2023, when a new Instagram page was created for the PU wing of the party.

Although not very well known in PU, AISA has a big presence in Delhi University.

Singh has been seen campaigning in the university campus, raising issues such as the fee hike in recent years, the election of the senate body and against the protest affidavit.