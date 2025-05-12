Chandigarh: Alcoholics, not drug users, top GMCH de-addiction clinic charts

The drug de-addiction clinic of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has been registering alcohol addicts more than those addicted to opioids for the last three years. Over 3,000 patients visit the clinic every year. The psychiatry department, which offers outpatient department (OPD), indoor and emergency services to the patients with substance use disorders (SUDs), has eight beds earmarked for patients dependent on drugs in its ward on the south campus. In 2022, the de-addiction centre’s OPD at GMCH-32 saw 2,440 patients, of which 780 turned up for the first time. (HT Photo)

In 2022, the de-addiction centre’s OPD saw 2,440 patients, of which 780 came for the first time. Among those 780, 295 patients were addicted to alcohol, 277 to opioid, 123 to nicotine and 39 to cannabis. In 2023, the number rose to 3,000 and 737 were the new ones, out of whom 287 comprised alcohol-dependent patients, 272 opioids, 103 nicotine and 34 cannabis. In 2024, the number further increased to 3,156. Of them, 900 were new patients out of whom 353 had alcohol problem, 280 opioid, 121 nicotine and 61 faced cannabis addiction. The other two categories with less number of patients were of multiple drug and solvent substance abuse.

The patients dependent on alcohol are large in numbers because it is consumed on a large scale. Nationally, about 14.6%, i.e about 16 crore people (between 10 and 75 years of age), consume alcohol, according to a report of the National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India, released in 2019 by the ministry of social justice and empowerment. Out of these 16 crore people, the addicted ones were 2.9 crore.

Dr Ajit K Sidana, head of the psychiatry department that runs the drug de-addiction clinic, said the number of patients in the OPD is increasing due to increased awareness. Dependency on alcohol has been seen more in patients above 45 years of age and opioids-cannabis dependence is mostly among those in 25-45 age group, added Sidana.

Regarding the challenges, he highlighted that there is a paucity of long-term rehab facility in the city. In the inpatient service in GMCH-32, a patient is admitted for 2-3 weeks and the treatment primarily focus on detoxfication and relapse prevention. In some cases, long term rehab is needed where indoor, outdoor activities, gardening and other such facilities are required. However, the closed ward in the hospital is not feasible for long-term treatment, he added.

The PGIMER too admits patient only for short-term treatment.

Another challenge being faced by the faculty in dealing with drug dependent patients is the low rate of followups, Dr Sidana said. Almost 30-40% patients do not come for followup after their first and second visits to the OPD. “Relapse is common in patients as leaving the addiction is a long term process and body needs time to resettle. It is significant if the patient is able to reduce the dependency on drug if not completely cut down the consumption,” he added.