Chandigarh allows school buses to ferry students at full capacity

The Chandigarh administration has allowed schools to ferry students in school buses at full passenger capacity.

An official spokesman said that on August 18, the administration had withdrawn the order restricting passenger capacity in public transport at 50%. “Now, after reopening of schools, the management of private schools can run school transport as per the above orders, subject to adherence to Covid protocols, including wearing of masks, social distancing, thermal screening, sanitisation etc,” said the official, adding that other guidelines issued by Centre and administration from time-to-time relating to public transport during Covid-19 should be followed strictly. The schools have been fully opened for Class-1 onwards since October 18.

On August 18, besides revocation of restrictions on public transport, UT had withdrawn night curfew order and restaurants and bars were allowed to run up to midnight post restrictions imposed during second wave of Covid.