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Panchkula: Amid celebrations, BJP brushes aside opposition’s irregularity claims

Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj says there was no seal on the electronic voting machine and the strong room; rubbishing the allegations, winning BJP’s mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal said opposition leaders are making excuses to hide their failures

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Amid foul play allegations levelled by opposition parties, BJP leaders and workers continued their celebrations throughout the day on Wednesday. No sooner the trends began pouring in, BJP workers began congratulating one another and came out of the counting hall at Post Graduate Government College for Women, Sector 14, only after their candidates were declared winner.

Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj at the counting centre in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Party workers carried Parth Gupta, 22, grandson of fomer Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, on shoulders from the campus gate to the barricades where the latter congratulated him.

The evening witnessed a grand celebration at the BJP office (Panch Kamal) amid “Bharat Mata Ki Jay” chants and distribution of sweets with the winners being garlanded. Among those present were Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma, Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, former minister Gian Chand Gupta, MP Rekha Sharma and BJP’s Panchkula president Ajay Mittal. On the other hand, the Congress office looked quiet.

During the counting process, workers of opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) could be seen pacing outside the hall. Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj left the hall at 11.30 am even before the results of 1 to 10 wards were announced. Talking to mediapersons, she alleged vote theft. “There was no seal on the electronic voting machine (EVM) and the strong room. The CCTV cameras did not cover the 360 degree view of the room. The cameras remained shut for 1.5 hours. The signature of the polling agent differed. Why hold elections if the process isn’t fair?” she asked.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Amid celebrations, BJP brushes aside opposition’s irregularity claims
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Amid celebrations, BJP brushes aside opposition’s irregularity claims
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