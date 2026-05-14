Panchkula: Amid celebrations, BJP brushes aside opposition’s irregularity claims

Amid foul play allegations levelled by opposition parties, BJP leaders and workers continued their celebrations throughout the day on Wednesday. No sooner the trends began pouring in, BJP workers began congratulating one another and came out of the counting hall at Post Graduate Government College for Women, Sector 14, only after their candidates were declared winner.

Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj at the counting centre in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

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Party workers carried Parth Gupta, 22, grandson of fomer Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, on shoulders from the campus gate to the barricades where the latter congratulated him.

The evening witnessed a grand celebration at the BJP office (Panch Kamal) amid “Bharat Mata Ki Jay” chants and distribution of sweets with the winners being garlanded. Among those present were Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma, Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, former minister Gian Chand Gupta, MP Rekha Sharma and BJP’s Panchkula president Ajay Mittal. On the other hand, the Congress office looked quiet.

During the counting process, workers of opposition parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) could be seen pacing outside the hall. Congress mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwaj left the hall at 11.30 am even before the results of 1 to 10 wards were announced. Talking to mediapersons, she alleged vote theft. “There was no seal on the electronic voting machine (EVM) and the strong room. The CCTV cameras did not cover the 360 degree view of the room. The cameras remained shut for 1.5 hours. The signature of the polling agent differed. Why hold elections if the process isn’t fair?” she asked.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhardwaj also said that the party would discuss and see what could be done to address these “irregularities”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhardwaj also said that the party would discuss and see what could be done to address these “irregularities”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} AAP mayoral candidate Rajesh Kumar too alleged foul play at the strong room. “The wall of the strong room is compromised. One can see fresh cement applied to one side of the wall with a window, which is questionable,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP mayoral candidate Rajesh Kumar too alleged foul play at the strong room. “The wall of the strong room is compromised. One can see fresh cement applied to one side of the wall with a window, which is questionable,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mayank Aggarwal, standing outside the hall to support his father Manoj Aggarwal, mayoral candidate from INLD, too alleged irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayank Aggarwal, standing outside the hall to support his father Manoj Aggarwal, mayoral candidate from INLD, too alleged irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rubbishing the allegations, winning BJP’s mayoral candidate Sham Lal Bansal said, “The opposition leaders are making excuses to hide their failures.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubbishing the allegations, winning BJP’s mayoral candidate Sham Lal Bansal said, “The opposition leaders are making excuses to hide their failures.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajya Sabha member Rekha Gupta from the BJP, criticising the opposition, said, “I feel sad to see the level to which Congress has sunk. It is a national party but I am shocked to see such a poor performance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajya Sabha member Rekha Gupta from the BJP, criticising the opposition, said, “I feel sad to see the level to which Congress has sunk. It is a national party but I am shocked to see such a poor performance.” {{/usCountry}}

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