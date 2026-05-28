Chandigarh MC general house meeting postponed

The political storm over the allotment of sanitation work in the city’s southern sectors (Sectors 31 to 56, 61 and 63) continues to snowball with the municipal corporation (MC) postponing the general house meeting, scheduled for May 30, amid councillors’ threats to boycott it.

Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi said he will take up the issue with the administration and will resolve it amicably. (HT File)

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The row started with the MC deciding not to grant any further extension to the firm, Lions Company, which has been getting repeated extensions since 2025. According to information, the company had given the lowest bid of ₹5.9 crore per month ( ₹71 crore annually) in the new tender, but this was 35% more than the MC’s estimated monthly expenditure of ₹4.3 crore – thus the decision to refuse tender allotment again.

This had, however, not gone down well with a section of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress councillors who alleged that the agenda for the work allotment had already been passed in the previous House meeting and hence it cannot be reversed. They cited the dignity of the House and elected representatives.

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{{^usCountry}} The councillors of both parties had also met at the mayor’s office on Wednesday, threatening to boycott the upcoming House meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The councillors of both parties had also met at the mayor’s office on Wednesday, threatening to boycott the upcoming House meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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Those in the know of the matter said that senior functionaries of both parties have now pulled up their councillors for suo motu raising the issue without consulting senior leaders. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stayed away from the controversy.

Congress president HS Lucky said the party stands for transparency. “We are not with the Lions Company or any firm in this matter but concerned with the fact that sanitation work should be done properly. If some councillors have raised the issue, the matter will be discussed with them. We stand committed with the welfare of sanitation workers and will take a call keeping their interests in mind,” he said.

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BJP mayor Saurabh Joshi said he will take up the issue with the administration and will resolve it amicably.

Won’t work if firm’s contract is extended: Workers

According to reports the Lions Company has obtained a stay on MC’s order from the Punjab and Haryana high court and retained the contract for another month. In wake of this, sanitation workers say they have faced enough harassment and will go on a strike if the company employs them again. “We are not happy working with the company and if their contract is extended, we will go on a strike and the sanitation of the entire city will be disrupted,” said Monu Bohat, president UT Safai Karamchari Union.