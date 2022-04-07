Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment drive at marble market stopped midway amid protest by shopkeepers
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Anti-encroachment drive at marble market stopped midway amid protest by shopkeepers

High drama was witnessed during an anti-encroachment drive at the marble market in Dhanas on Wednesday as UT administration officials faced stiff resistance from shopkeepers and local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
The anti-encroachment drive being carried out at the Dhanas marble market in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

High drama was witnessed during an anti-encroachment drive at the marble market in Dhanas on Wednesday as UT administration officials faced stiff resistance from shopkeepers and local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The anti-encroachment drive, in the presence of large police force, started at around 9 am and more than 40 shops and godowns were demolished before the shopkeeper could intervene.

The shopkeepers held a demonstration and blocked the road near the market demanding stopping of the drive. Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood and other senior party leaders joined them.

Sood said it was wrong to carry out such a drive all of a sudden, especially after the administration has assured no such action would be taken. He said, “Shopkeepers should have been first allotted the shops and only then the process of removing the shops from Dhanas should have been started.”

Amid strong protests, the drive was stopped midway, and police also removed the traders blocking the road. While the administration officials maintained that several eviction notices were issued to the traders, but traders and the BJP functionaries denied it.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s co-in-charge Pradeep Chhabra said that marble market is a need for the town’s people, the administration should rehabilitate the shopkeepers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP