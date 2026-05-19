...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chandigarh: Audit flags lapses in estate office, 13 crore Motor Market dues unpaid

In 225 cases, the dues including– instalments, ground rent, and accrued interest amounting to ₹13,28,49,341 remained outstanding as of November 2025

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Naina Mishra, Chandigarh
Advertisement

The audit of the estate office, Sector 17, exposed a major lapse in enforcing revenue recovery norms, with government dues worth 13.28 crore unpaid by Motor Market allottees. The audit and inspection report for the period April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2025 was accessed by RTI activist RK Garg.

Auditors noted that no concrete efforts to recover the pending amount were communicated, indicating a serious lapse in enforcement. (HT File)

The audit highlights that under the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, the UT administration introduced the “Allotment of Sites on Leasehold Basis to Auto Spare Part Dealers and Auto Repair Mechanics Scheme, 1999.”

According to the scheme, the ground rent must be paid annually without demand and a maximum extension of six months can be granted with 6% annual interest. Failure to pay can attract penalties of up to 100% of the outstanding amount and recovery is to be carried out under statutory provisions of the 1952 Act

225 defaulters, no recovery action

Despite these provisions, the audit found that the estate office allotted multiple sites in the Motor Market on a leasehold basis. In 225 cases, the dues including– instalments, ground rent, and accrued interest amounting to 13,28,49,341 remained outstanding as of November 2025.

Out of 3,668 constructed booths, 307 remain unallotted across various sectors. Under the scheme for persons with disabilities, only 84 out of 113 booths were allotted

This resulted in the loss of potential revenue in the form of ground rent and depreciation of public assets. Estimated financial loss of 27.84 lakh due to non-allotment of booths meant for persons with disabilities

Auditors observed that such inefficiencies deprived beneficiaries while simultaneously impacting government revenues.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Audit flags lapses in estate office, 13 crore Motor Market dues unpaid
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Audit flags lapses in estate office, 13 crore Motor Market dues unpaid
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.