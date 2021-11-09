Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Auditorium inaugurated at Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit spoke on women’s empowerment while inaugurating an auditorium at Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, Chandigarh
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurating an auditorium in Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, Chandigarh, on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the auditorium in Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, here on Monday.

While addressing the gathering in the auditorium, Purohit said, “Women empowerment cannot be successful if women from each section of society are empowered.”

He said, “I am so happy to see the Chandigarh municipal corporation that is headed by a woman is doing its bit towards the cause of women empowerment and getting the auditorium at the Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Bhawan inaugurated.”

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher addressed the gathering virtually. She said women shouldered critical responsibilities even in India’s struggle for freedom.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said the structure of the auditorium building spread over 1.3 acres was constructed in 2015 and now to make it functional, the furnishing work had been carried out.

“The main objective of the auditorium is to promote cultural and traditional activities, particularly in southern Sectors of the city. To make it more useful and viable, the second floor of this building has been given to various academies of Chandigarh for performing art and incubation centre namely Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy, Chandigarh Sahitya Academy and Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Academy. In addition to these live stage performances, live display with projector and screen, state of art hi-fi sound and lighting system will also be there,” said Sharma.

