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Chandigarh austerity drive: Kataria, officials ditch cars for a day

Kataria travelled by an electric bus to Baltana to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a railway under bridge (RUB) and later used an electric golf cart to reach the UT Secretariat in Chandigarh

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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As part of the ‘no-vehicle Wednesday’ initiative, senior officials of the Chandigarh administration stepped out of their official vehicles and opted for bicycles, walking, public transport, and carpooling to reach their offices.

Senior officers and employees of the Chandigarh administration also joined the effort. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The initiative was launched by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity.

Kataria travelled by an electric bus to Baltana to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a railway under bridge (RUB) and later used an electric golf cart to reach the UT Secretariat in Chandigarh.

Speaking to the media, Kataria stressed that conserving natural resources is the need of the hour and called for collective responsibility. “Even small initiatives can lead to significant change,” he said, urging citizens to increasingly adopt public transport, electric vehicles, and other sustainable mobility options.

Senior officers and employees of the Chandigarh administration also joined the effort. Leading from the front, chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad cycled to office. Calling the initiative a “welcome step”, he said he personally uses cycling for fitness and urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly modes of transport to contribute towards national development.

Officials said the initiative is designed not only to cut fuel consumption and vehicular emissions but also to reduce traffic congestion and encourage healthier lifestyles through walking and cycling.

Chandigarh MC officers pedal to office

Officials of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) were also seen bicycling to their offices on Wednesday. MC officials stated that such initiatives not only contribute towards a cleaner and greener city but also inspire citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles. Employees appreciated the move and expressed their commitment towards supporting environment-friendly practices in day-to-day life.

 
chandigarh administration electric vehicles public transport
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh austerity drive: Kataria, officials ditch cars for a day
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh austerity drive: Kataria, officials ditch cars for a day
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