Chandigarh bans private sale of remdesivir

The UT administration has banned the private sale of remdesivir injection, used to treat Covid patients, and decided to itself distribute it among hospitals.

The health department will procure the medicine from open market or central allocation, and distribute it among all government and private hospitals treating Covid patients. While the antiviral drug does not reduce mortality, as reiterated by PGIMER recently, it is found to reduce hospitalisation duration, only if started within eight days of onset of symptoms.

Private hospitals can apply for it to director, health family welfare, UT, via email at dhs_ut@yahoo.co.in. The injections will be provided subject to justification of demand, provision of medical records and stock available with the department. All hospitals have been directed to submit a daily report of the medicine usage.