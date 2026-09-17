Chandigarh bike taxi riders protest against aggregators’ licence suspension

Commercial biketaxi riders staged a protest outside the State Transport Authority (STA) office on Wednesday, opposing the proposed closure of bike taxi services and seeking recognition of their demands. However the protest did not last for more than 10 minutes, as it was suspended after a written representation of their demands was submitted to STA office. The protest came a week after the UT administration suspended the licences of app-based aggregators, including Uber and Rapido, for alleged non-compliance with the Chandigarh Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025.

While the aggregators have already been informed about the suspension, representatives of Uber, Rapido and InDrive met secretary, STA, Nitish Singla, on Wednesday, seeking revocation of the action. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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Since the suspension came into effect on September 8, the STA has issued nearly 390 challans and impounded 25 vehicles for violations. On Wednesday alone, 52 challans were issued and 11 vehicles were impounded. With the fine for each violation fixed at ₹10,000, the STA has collected around 39 lakh in fines so far. Earlier OLA and InDrive were suspended making the count rise to four. Currently, only Bharat Taxi is working as per STA, and cab, auto, and bike drivers are fined if they are still availing the suspended apps for booking riders.

While the aggregators have already been informed about the suspension, representatives of Uber, Rapido and InDrive met secretary, STA, Nitish Singla, on Wednesday, seeking revocation of the action. Singla told the representatives that their request would be considered only after they submit documents establishing compliance with the applicable rules.

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{{^usCountry}} On GPS blocking of these suspended apps, Singla maintained that the authority lies with the central ministry and secretary transport, Chandigarh, Diprava Lakra, is communicating with the centre to seek the GPS-blocking of the suspended apps in order to carry out the suspension issued by STA in spirit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On GPS blocking of these suspended apps, Singla maintained that the authority lies with the central ministry and secretary transport, Chandigarh, Diprava Lakra, is communicating with the centre to seek the GPS-blocking of the suspended apps in order to carry out the suspension issued by STA in spirit. {{/usCountry}}

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The STA is also holding discussions with the drivers’ union regarding the further course of action. The suspension and subsequent enforcement have led to uncertainty among commercial drivers, particularly those dependent on app-based platforms for their livelihood.

The administration has maintained that aggregators need to comply with the regulatory requirements before being allowed to resume operations. The companies’ representatives, meanwhile, have sought reconsideration of the suspension.

Drivers seek continued suspension until compliance

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The Chandigarh Tricity Driver Union has submitted a representation to the UT administration seeking that the licences of Ola, Uber, InDrive and Rapido remain suspended until complete compliance with the June 24, 2025, aggregator policy and the July 7, 2025, cab and auto fare notification is established.

The union has sought ground-level inspections and ride-level verification before licence renewal, along with implementation of prescribed fares, medical check-ups, medical and term insurance for drivers, and action against private white-plate vehicles being used for commercial passenger rides. Union president Amandeep Singh said the drivers wanted “full compliance before licence renewal” and protection of their livelihood and rights. Also, the Union remain certain that these aggregators must have offices in Chandigarh to address grievances of drivers as well as riders.

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