Chandigarh: BJP delegation meets governor, seeks CM’s removal

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by state president Sunil Jakhar, met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday, seeking the removal of chief minister Bhagwant Mann over his conduct.

BJP leaders submitting a memorandum to Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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Submitting a memorandum to the governor, Jakhar claimed that the chief minister committed grave “constitutional misconduct” during the recent assembly session, alleging that he reportedly appeared there in an “inebriated state”. “The party has urged the governor to ask the ruling party leadership to select a new leader, as Bhagwant Mann has lost the moral right to remain chief minister,” Jakhar told the media after meeting the governor.

The AAP government has categorically refuted the allegations against Mann. Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the opposition was conspiring to defame the chief minister through baseless ‘alcohol test’ demand. “This is a politically motivated attempt to defame the CM,” he said on Friday.

Jakhar added that the party had also requested the governor to summon the Punjab chief secretary and ascertain whether he was working under any pressure. He said that it was necessary to call officials and ensure they work freely in accordance with the law, without fear, and assure them that the Constitution and the central government would protect them if they acted within the rules.

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{{^usCountry}} The state BJP chief further claimed that the assembly session held on the Labour Day was merely a pretext, alleging it was actually convened by the chief minister to save his position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state BJP chief further claimed that the assembly session held on the Labour Day was merely a pretext, alleging it was actually convened by the chief minister to save his position. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the issue of the drug census, Jakhar alleged that it would only defame Punjab all over the world as a state of druggies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the issue of the drug census, Jakhar alleged that it would only defame Punjab all over the world as a state of druggies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The delegation also included state unit working president Ashwani Sharma, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Som Prakash, Fateh Jang Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal and Preneet Kaur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delegation also included state unit working president Ashwani Sharma, Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Som Prakash, Fateh Jang Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal and Preneet Kaur. {{/usCountry}}

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