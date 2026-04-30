Panchkula MC elections: BJP manifesto promises over 2,000 flats for slum residents

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the municipal corporation elections, slated for May 10, here, promising 2,100 flats at an estimated cost of around ₹300 crore in Kharak Mangoli village to rehabilitate residents of Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony.

A toilet in a dilapidated state in Sector 12. (HT Photo)

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Seeking support for 71-year-old mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal and other BJP ward councillor nominees, Saini said voters should support “triple-engine government comprising Centre, state and municipal corporations — for accelerated development.

In the manifesto, the party has promised an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) costing ₹280 crore, a new MC office building (approx ₹20 crore), a ₹200 crore rainwater drainage project using modern technology, five sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 76 MLD worth ₹160 crore, sewerage works in Sector 31 and Nada Chowk costing ₹10 crore.

The party has also promised ₹100 crore for door-to-door garbage collection, waste processing and mechanised street cleaning. The manifesto also proposes the beautification and rejuvenation of two seasonal rivulets passing through Panchkula at a cost of ₹100 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} The party announced construction of an international-level shooting range sports complex at the cost of ₹170 crore, a sports complex in Naggal village for ₹80 crore, two flyovers near Burj Kotian and the HMT plant on National Highway-5 for ₹80 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party announced construction of an international-level shooting range sports complex at the cost of ₹170 crore, a sports complex in Naggal village for ₹80 crore, two flyovers near Burj Kotian and the HMT plant on National Highway-5 for ₹80 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The party also promised ₹50 crore for widening major sector-dividing roads and ₹40 crore for strengthening and beautification. A second lane on the outer road connecting Sector 23 to National Highway-07 via Nada Chowk will be developed at a cost of ₹30 crore. The manifesto further proposes the construction of a new bridge over the Ghaggar River alongside the existing one, also estimated at ₹30 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party also promised ₹50 crore for widening major sector-dividing roads and ₹40 crore for strengthening and beautification. A second lane on the outer road connecting Sector 23 to National Highway-07 via Nada Chowk will be developed at a cost of ₹30 crore. The manifesto further proposes the construction of a new bridge over the Ghaggar River alongside the existing one, also estimated at ₹30 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The party has also committed to relocating dairies outside municipal limits and establishing a dairy complex in Sukh Darshanpur village at a cost of ₹30 crore. A modern cattle shelter (gaushala) will be constructed in Naggal for ₹10 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party has also committed to relocating dairies outside municipal limits and establishing a dairy complex in Sukh Darshanpur village at a cost of ₹30 crore. A modern cattle shelter (gaushala) will be constructed in Naggal for ₹10 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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During his address, Saini highlighted development works carried out in Panchkula between 2014 and 2026.

Congress questions ‘unfulfilled’ promises

Usha Rani, outgoing councillor and Congress candidate from Ward 8, on Wednesday questioned the BJP regarding its “unfulfilled” promises made before the last civic body polls. “As many as 7,000 flats were to be constructed to make the city slum-free. This promise is yet to be fulfilled,” she said.

According to her, residents continue to suffer due to poor road conditions, garbage scattered along roadsides, besides public toilets in poor shape in many parts of the city. “Stray cattle roam on the roads. Street lights have not been installed in Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony,” she said.

SK Nayar, president of the Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), Panchkula, said nothing much was done to curb the menace of stray cattle. “The proposed solid waste management plant could not be set up in Jhuriwala. Promised multi-level parking facilities in key sectors have also not materialised,” he said.

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Residents highlighted that Panchkula has still not been included in the list of Smart Cities. “Facilities such as activity centres and e-library, which were part of the party’s previous manifesto, are yet to be developed,” they said.

Rakesh Aggarwal of Panchkula Vikas Manch said residents were waiting for basic civic amenities promised years ago.

Responding to the concerns, BJP leader and former mayor Kulbhushan Goyal acknowledged that the construction of 7,000 flats could not be completed as the project location was changed twice. Regarding stray cattle, he said many were shifted to gaushalas during his tenure. “A new fire station is being constructed and road repair works worth approximately ₹30 crore are in the pipeline. The MC is making payments to contractors for the maintenance of public toilets,” he added.

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