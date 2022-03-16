Chandigarh | BJP protests demolition drive at the Maloya’s marble market
The city’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, led by former state president Sanjay Tandon, staged a protest at the sub-divisional magistrate SDM (south) office, Sector 42, against the demolition drive being carried out at the Marble market, Maloya here on Tuesday.
The representatives of the market had previously met the BJP city chief Arun Sood to discuss the matter. Upon their request, Sood later took up the matter with the concerned authorities. The party’s general secretary Ramvir Bhatti and councillors Kuljit Singh, Kanwarjeet Rana were also prsent during theprotest.
Mohali: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, celebrated its foundation day on Tuesday. Prof S Anantha Ramakrishna, director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO) was the chief guest and Prof Anil Gulati, chairman and CEO Pharmazz Inc, Professor Emeritus, Midwestern University, Chicago, USA, was the guest of honour. On the occasion, the Neha Shoree memorial was given to Raisa Fathima, a female student with the highest CGPA in first year Master’s programme. The Krishna Gulati Memorial Award, given to the student with the highest CGPA, went to Gautam Sahni.
Kochi Stars outplayed Delhi Divas 19-15 in the final to lift the title. Captain Stephy Nixon, who also is a member of the Indian national women’s basketball team, was adjudged the most valuable player for her spirited performance.
This is the second win for the defending champions Kochi Stars in the four rounds played so far. The other two rounds were won by their opponents, who were led by Nixon’s national teammate Raspreet Sidhu.
Despite missing their fourth player Vandana Arya, Kochi Stars showed tremendous heart to reach the finals for the fourth successive time this season. “Our players are very talented and day-by-day they are improving,” Nixon said after the game.
The league, which is backed by the Basketball Federation of India and the International Basketball Federation, will see two more rounds being played.
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
