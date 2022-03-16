Chandigarh | BJP protests demolition drive at the Maloya’s marble market

The city’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, led by former state president Sanjay Tandon, staged a protest at the sub-divisional magistrate SDM (south) office, Sector 42, against the demolition drive being carried out at the Marble market, Maloya here on Tuesday.

The representatives of the market had previously met the BJP city chief Arun Sood to discuss the matter. Upon their request, Sood later took up the matter with the concerned authorities. The party’s general secretary Ramvir Bhatti and councillors Kuljit Singh, Kanwarjeet Rana were also prsent during theprotest.

NIPER celebrates foundation day

Mohali: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, celebrated its foundation day on Tuesday. Prof S Anantha Ramakrishna, director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO) was the chief guest and Prof Anil Gulati, chairman and CEO Pharmazz Inc, Professor Emeritus, Midwestern University, Chicago, USA, was the guest of honour. On the occasion, the Neha Shoree memorial was given to Raisa Fathima, a female student with the highest CGPA in first year Master’s programme. The Krishna Gulati Memorial Award, given to the student with the highest CGPA, went to Gautam Sahni.

Ambala resident held with 132 gm charas

Ambala A team of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and police on Tuesday arrested a Pakki Sarai resident for possession of 132 gm charas. Police said the accused, Mangal, was arrested from his house and has been sent to judicial custody after being presented before a court.

Ambala woman police station gets a new address

Ambala The woman police station at Ambala has been shifted from its existing office in the police lines to a new building near district headquarters in the city and was inaugurated by assistant director general of police (Ambala range) Shrikant Jadhav, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and assistant superintendent of police Pooja Dabla. Jadhav said the main goal of having women police stations was to provide a comfortable environment to lodge complainants, where women can express themselves freely.

Man booked for duping resident of ₹20K on OLX

Chandigarh A resident of Sector 18, Rajinder Kumar Yadav was duped of ₹20,597 while trying to purchase a car in December 2021. Police said the accused, Shivmesh Kumar, who was posing as an army officer, sold the car on OLX, but failed to deliver the car after requesting an advance payment. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 19 police station.

UT guest house declared Eat Right Campus

Chandigarh The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has declared the UT state guest house as a certified Eat Right Campus as per the FSSAI guidelines. It has been given a rating of 5 stars or excellent on the basis of an audit.

Kochi Stars claim second round win at 3BL Women’s Professional Basketball League

Mohali Defending champions Kochi Stars secured their second round win in the 3BL Women’s Professional Basketball League, being held in Mohali.

Kochi Stars outplayed Delhi Divas 19-15 in the final to lift the title. Captain Stephy Nixon, who also is a member of the Indian national women’s basketball team, was adjudged the most valuable player for her spirited performance.

This is the second win for the defending champions Kochi Stars in the four rounds played so far. The other two rounds were won by their opponents, who were led by Nixon’s national teammate Raspreet Sidhu.

Despite missing their fourth player Vandana Arya, Kochi Stars showed tremendous heart to reach the finals for the fourth successive time this season. “Our players are very talented and day-by-day they are improving,” Nixon said after the game.

The league, which is backed by the Basketball Federation of India and the International Basketball Federation, will see two more rounds being played.

AITA meet: Udit, Maan enter semi-finals

Chandigarh Third seed Udit Kamboj and sixth seed Maan Kesarwani on Tuesday. advanced to the men’s singles semi-finals of the ongoing AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for men, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. Udit defeated Shubham Malhotra in a three-set marathon match 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3, while Kesarwani outplayed qualifier Mohd. Karim Ali Khan in 7-5, 6-4.

World Consumer Rights Day

Chandigarh Citizens Awareness Group and New Delhi-based Consumer VOICE marked the World Consumer Rights Day by organising a workshop on front of pack labelling for packaged foods at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on Tuesday. “Cardiovascular diseases are directly linked to excessive consumption of processed food that are high in sugar, salt and saturated fats. India is also one of the fastest growing markets for ultra-processed packaged foods,” experts said.