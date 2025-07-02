Chandigarh: Brace for above-normal rain this month

After record rain in June, Chandigarh could get into deep waters this July as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rain for the month. A road caved in near the dumping ground at Dadumajra after rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In June, the city had recorded 213 mm, 37% above normal. The last two days of the month had contributed 190.1 mm rain to the monthly total, during the course of which, the city was left heavily flooded, with cracks developing on several roads and trees getting uprooted.

As per the long-range forecast for July, most parts of the region are set to get above-average rain, especially Eastern parts of Punjab and Northern parts of Haryana. The forecast is prepared using probability models and taking into account global weather systems.

As per IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul, the El Nino system, which reduces the impact of Indian monsoon, is currently neutral and is likely to stay so throughout the season. Thus, residents can expect a good amount of rain in July.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures are also set to stay below normal this month due to the downpour.

July is the second wettest month of the year for the city after August. The normal rain for July is 273.2 mm. In 2023, all records were broken when 760.7 mm rain was recorded in the month. Between July 8 and July 10 that year 531.6 mm rain was recorded. The annual average rain for the city is 1,059.3 mm while the monsoon average – the combined rainfall for June, July, August and September – is 845.7 mm. In 2024, only 178.2 mm rain was recorded in July.

On the possibility of a rain spell similar to 2023, Paul said, “It is a possibility with a strong monsoon system if its axis shifts northwards towards the city. That year, an active Western Disturbance, along with the monsoon system, had caused havoc.”

While no Western Disturbance is on cards for the first part of July, the system is highly unpredictable.

Breather till July 6, downpour thereafter

Paul said that the monsoon system may become less active now as its axis has started shifting southwards. “We can expect lesser activity for around four or five days but the system is likely to gather strength again by July 6. We can expect heavy spells of rain again after that,” he added.

On Tuesday, the city logged 31 mm rain. The maximum temperature dropped from 30.7°C on Monday to 29.9°C on Tuesday, 5.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature rose from 24.1°C on Monday to 24.8°C on Tuesday, 2.3 degrees below normal. This is lower than all of July last year when the minimum temperature was lowest on July 3 at 25.6°C. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 32°C while minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.