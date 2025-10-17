Chandigarh: Captain’s 18, Partee Panthers among 12 in knockout stage

The defending champions Partee Panthers and Captain’s 18 secured their spots in the Chandigarh Golf League 2025 super 12 knockout stage, along with ten other qualifying teams in a match held at Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday.

In a key matches played on Thursday, The Mulligans defeated Canam Raptors with a convincing 5-2 scoreline. This crucial victory propelled The Mulligans into the group of the top four teams, earning them a direct bye into the quarter-finals.

On the final round-robin matchday, Fairway Comets clinched a 5-2 win over Signature Chiefs. The win was enough to see them through to the Super 12 knockout stage, although they narrowly missed out on direct entry into the quarter-finals.

The Partee Panthers will need to compete in the Super 12 qualifier after being held to a tie by the Tee Birds. The Swinging Samurai secured their knockout stage berth by winning a virtual knockout match against Empire with a narrow 4-3 victory.

The Fairway Comets started strong, sweeping the singles matches with dominant wins: Raman Singh Gill took his game 6&4, and Adil Bir Singh won 5&4. The momentum continued with Rajiv Janjua and Jagatvir Dhindsa pairing up for a 6&4 victory for the Comets. However, the Chiefs posted two big wins courtesy of the Brig GPS Virk-BPS Brar pair and the Col GS Gill-Hanima Grewal pair.

Prithvi Singh Sandhu and Capt Jitender Singh were on hand to ensure there were no further slip ups as they closed out 5&4. The two reverse results cost them a place in the top four and will now play Chandigarh Gladiators in the Super 12 qualifier on Saturday.

Also missing out on a bye into the quarters were the Panthers, who the Tee Birds gave a real run for their money on Thursday. Vivek Krishan won 1 Up while K Raghav Bhandari won 3&1 to split the singles points. Sahil Sahgal and Jaspreet Bhaika finished their game on the 14th hole again to have the Panthers 2 Up but Tee Birds came prepared for the fourballs too.

Arun Gupta and Ankit Bansal won 3 &2 and RS Pammy and Puneet Jain won 4&2 put Tee Birds in the lead. However, skipper Simarinder Singh and Aarman Singh Kler won 4&3 to put the brakes on the Tee Birds charge and halve the points. The Panthers will now face Moksha Royals in the Super 12 qualifier.

In another match, The Mulligans player Himmat Singh was on fire as he came out 4&3 trumps in his singles game. Air Marshal TS Randhawa gave the Canam Raptors hope with a 4&3 win. Angad Sangha and Sultan Matharoo won 5&3 to start a procession of four straight fourball wins.

Col Harjeet Singh and Parvinder Singh Pruthi won 2&1, with Col SS Grewal and Jaikaran Sandhawalia taking the Raptors’ final point of the season.

In a winner taking the final spot into the knock outs, Swinging Samurai edged out Empire. The deciding moment came in the final game of the round-robin stage, where CS Grewal and Bhupinder Singh won 1 Up to send the Samurai through.

The Empire initially trailed but fought back to hold the lead for most of the home stretch. This included the final game, where they trailed only on the 14th hole. Col Sunil Khorana and Chanbir Mann secured the two singles points for Empire, and Brig GS Puri and DS Randhawa added a victory in their fourball game.

While Empire earned three positive results, they also suffered three reverses. BS Gill-Sandeep Jasuja (3&2) and SK Sharma-Ranjeev Dahuja (4&3) secured key wins. However, the biggest victory of the match went to Deshvir Singh and Hitesh Arora recording a dominant 7&6 scoreline.