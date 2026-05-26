Chandigarh: CBI gets three-day remand of Smart City ex-CFO Nalini Malik in IDFC fraud case

A special CBI court in Chandigarh on Monday granted three days’ police remand of former Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) chief financial officer Nalini Malik in the alleged ₹116.84 crore fund misappropriation case, observing that fresh material had surfaced during investigation requiring custodial interrogation.

The accused has been remanded to CBI custody till May 28. (HT File)

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Special judge Bhawna Jain allowed the plea moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Malik was produced before the court on a production warrant. She has been remanded to CBI custody till May 28.

The agency told the court that further investigation had revealed the existence of an undisclosed IDFC First Bank account allegedly linked to CSCL, which did not figure in records transferred to the Municipal Corporation after the smart city company was wound up. The CBI alleged that Malik was an authorised signatory to the account and that her personal mobile number and email ID were linked to it.

The agency further submitted that custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the “larger conspiracy”, trace the money trail, identify beneficiaries and recover incriminating documents and assets.

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{{^usCountry}} The CBI also referred to alleged interior work carried out at Malik’s Mohali residence at the instance of co-accused Ribhav Rishi. According to the agency, the interior designer stated that payment for the work had not been made directly by Malik. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBI also referred to alleged interior work carried out at Malik’s Mohali residence at the instance of co-accused Ribhav Rishi. According to the agency, the interior designer stated that payment for the work had not been made directly by Malik. {{/usCountry}}

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Opposing the remand plea, Malik’s counsel argued that she had already undergone four days of police custody earlier in April and had cooperated with the investigation. The defence claimed she had suffered mental and physical trauma during previous custody and was undergoing treatment for ailments including anxiety, insomnia, hypertension and kidney-related issues.

Her lawyers also alleged that the fresh remand application was intended to delay or defeat her bail plea and sought permission for questioning to take place only in the presence of her husband and counsel.

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Rejecting the objections, the court observed that the emergence of fresh evidence justified further custodial interrogation and held that the CBI, being a subsequent investigating agency, was legally entitled to seek police remand even if the accused had earlier been questioned by another agency.

The court also noted that Malik appeared mentally oriented during proceedings and was responding appropriately to questions.

The court further directed that Malik undergo medical examination before and during the remand period in accordance with legal requirements.