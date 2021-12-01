Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: CBSE Class-10 first-term exams see full attendance

CBSE Class-10 first-term exams for the first major subject was conducted in Chandigarh on Tuesday. As per officials, 100% strength was seen for the exam and Covid protocols were followed
Students coming out of Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 33, Chandigarh, after the CBSE Class-10 first-term exam was held on Tuesday amid strict Covid protocol. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The term 1 CBSE exam for the first major subject for Class 10 was conducted in the city on Tuesday. As per CBSE officials, 100% strength was seen for the exam and Covid protocols were followed.

The social studies exam was conducted from 11.30 am to 1.00 pm at 110 centres of the city. However, some teachers alleged that it took too long to download the question papers and print them due to which the exam got delayed by a few minutes at some centres.

Overall the education department officials confirmed that the exam went without any hitch. For Class 12, the term 1 exams will begin from Wednesday with sociology. The exams will continue for both Classes 10 and 12 in December.

