Chandigarh: CBSE Class-10 first-term exams see full attendance

The term 1 CBSE exam for the first major subject for Class 10 was conducted in the city on Tuesday. As per CBSE officials, 100% strength was seen for the exam and Covid protocols were followed.

The social studies exam was conducted from 11.30 am to 1.00 pm at 110 centres of the city. However, some teachers alleged that it took too long to download the question papers and print them due to which the exam got delayed by a few minutes at some centres.

Overall the education department officials confirmed that the exam went without any hitch. For Class 12, the term 1 exams will begin from Wednesday with sociology. The exams will continue for both Classes 10 and 12 in December.