Chandigarh: Charges of culpable homicide framed against Porsche driver

Over a year after a 23-year-old Activa rider was run over by a rashly driven Porsche in Sector 4, a local court on Tuesday framed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the driver of the high-end car.

Eyewitnesses had told the police that the accused had continued driving even after the victim got stuck underneath the vehicle. (HT FILE)

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The accused, Sanjeev Babuta, a Panchkula-based businessman has been chargesheeted under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident had taken place around 8pm on March 10, 2025, when the victim, Ankit, was riding his two-wheeler on the road dividing Sectors 4 and 9.

According to the FIR, a white Porsche, which was on the wrong side of the road, approached the CITCO petrol pump from the Sector 3/4/9/10 roundabout and rammed into Ankit’s two-wheeler, throwing him onto the windshield of the car. The vehicle then allegedly hit two other women riding a separate scooter. Both fell on the roadside and suffered injuries but the driver continued speeding even as the Activa rider had got trapped underneath the Porsche by then.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the injured women later told the police that the Porsche dragged Ankit for some distance and only stopped after hitting an electricity pole and a signboard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the injured women later told the police that the Porsche dragged Ankit for some distance and only stopped after hitting an electricity pole and a signboard. {{/usCountry}}

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Once police reached the spot, they took Ankit to a hospital but he was declared dead.

Police had added the culpable homicide charge around seven days after the accident, following protests by the family and members of the public. If found guilty, the businessman could face jail of not less than five years and up to 10 years, along with fine.