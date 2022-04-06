Chandigarh child rights body holds session on well-being of students
The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) in collaboration with State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Chandigarh, on Wednesday organised a sensitisation programme on “Pariksha Parv and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, 2012” for officials of the education department to sensitise them about various legal provisions meant for safety and well-being of children.
The program was sponsored by the National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR), New Delhi. Deputy directors, assistant deputy directors and principals of schools also attended the programme.
Harjinder Kaur, chairperson, CCPCR, highlighted that role of the education department is of paramount importance in the well-being of children. “Teachers and officers must make effective endeavors for the safety and overall development of their students. They should have a sensitive attitude so that dignity of a child does not get affected,” she said.
Chanchal Singh, RTE consultant, CCPCR, highlighted that though every child should get education, but due to a number of reasons, many of them remain deprived. “To curb this problem, the Right to Information Act-2009 was enacted, which ensures free and compulsory elementary education for children,” he said.
Talking about POCSO Act, 2012, Tabassum Khan, district child protection officer, said that teachers as well as education department officials should ensure the safety and security of students and if any case of sexual abuse takes place, then it must be reported immediately by the school authorities.
-
Pune melts as mercury levels breach 40°C, high day temps to continue till April 8
PUNE On Wednesday, for the first time this summer, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city too reported day temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius. “Maximum temperatures were 41 to 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of Vidarbha and around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra and Marathwada,” said head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi. The highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was reported at Akola on Wednesday.
-
2017 attempt to murder case: Ambala court acquits ex-VP of Cantt Board, 10 others
Stating that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond shadow of reasonable doubt, an Ambala court on Tuesday acquitted former vice-president of Cantonment Board and BJP leader Surinder Tiwari and 10 others in a 2017 case of attempted murder on then BJP councilor Ajay Baweja. The others who were acquitted are Garry Malhotra, Rahul alias Veeru, Manharsh, Ramphal alias Rajesh, Abhinav, Nikhil, Raman alias Chhitha, Rohit alias Gatbad, Gaurav and Satbir Singh.
-
State govt proposal to extend term of administrators irks housing societies
The state government's proposal to extend the term of administrators for cooperative housing societies to one year from the existing six months has stirred up controversy. The administrator gets six months to restore order in the society and conduct fresh elections for the appointment of a new MC. However, these administrators over the years, instead of redressing the grievances and straightening things out, have allegedly focused on siphoning off money from the coffers.
-
SPPU announces Blended Academy for teaching and learning with University of Melbourne
PUNE The University of Melbourne on Wednesday, announced the launch of the UoM Blended Academy for Teaching and Learning in collaboration with the Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Academy caters to the increased demand for blended learning in India and provides graduating students with opportunities for further enrolment in postgraduate courses offered by the University of Melbourne, as well as a pathway for Indian students for an easy transition into leading universities across the globe.
-
Anil Deshmukh remanded to CBI custody till April 11
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to CBI custody till April 11 in connection with the corruption case registered against the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader. The central investigating agency had registered the corruption case against Deshmukh on April 21, 2021, based on allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
