Chandigarh: Chill returns as cloud cover causes temp to plunge by 6°C

The cloud cover brought by an active Western Disturbance caused the city’s maximum temperature to plunge from 28.7°C on Saturday to 22.3°C on Sunday, bringing the chill back. Visitors enjoying boating at Sukhna Lake on a cloudy Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

At 22.3°C, the day temperature was 0.2 degree below normal and the lowest recorded since 22.1°C on February 7, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Another Western Disturbance, set to affect the city in a couple of days, is likely to bring rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking about the temperature drop, IMD Chandigarh Director Surender Paul said, “A weak Western Disturbance is active over the region. Though chances of rain were low, the cloudy weather kept the temperature on the lower side on Sunday.”

He added that trace amounts of rain in parts of the city on Saturday also contributed to the weather conditions on Sunday.

While the effect of the current Western Disturbance will subside on Monday, another disturbance will approach the region on Tuesday, with cloudy weather expected to continue.

Chances of rain are likely on Wednesday and Thursday, with the system expected to strengthen on Thursday. Rain in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh could further contribute to the cooling effect, even as February has seen above-average maximum temperatures so far.

The minimum temperature also dropped from 12°C on Saturday to 10.4°C on Sunday, which is 0.2 degree below normal. Due to the active Western Disturbance, wind activity that was prevalent last week has also decreased.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25°C and 26°C, with the minimum temperature around 11°C.