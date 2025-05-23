Chandigarh: Chitkara University partners with Ludhiana Angels Network to boost campus startups

The centre for entrepreneurship education and development (CEED) at Chitkara University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ludhiana Angels Network to accelerate entrepreneurship and innovation on campus. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Shibananda Dash, CEO of Ludhiana Angels Network, reaffirming a shared commitment to nurturing high-impact, investor-ready startups. The MoU was signed between Ludhiana Angels Network and CEED at Chitkara University to accelerate entrepreneurship and innovation on campus. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, said: “At Chitkara University, we believe that innovation and entrepreneurship are essential pillars of education. This partnership with Ludhiana Angels Network will enable our students to translate their ideas into viable ventures by giving them the right mentorship and access to funding. It is yet another step towards our vision of developing entrepreneurial leaders who can shape the future.”

Piyush Garg, vice-president of CEED, Chitkara University, added, “This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in our efforts to empower student entrepreneurs through structured mentorship, strategic networking, and access to angel investment networks. We aim to transform bold ideas into scalable, real-world solutions.”

Through this partnership, student-led ventures at Chitkara University will gain access to tailored guidance, domain-specific expertise, and growth capital. The MoU represents a concerted effort to bridge academia and industry, ensuring that startups emerging from the university ecosystem are equipped to meet market demands and attract investor interest.

The CEED is the cornerstone of Chitkara University’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. It is dedicated to encouraging innovation and empowering startups through capacity building, mentoring, and incubation support.

Ludhiana Angels Network is an active community of angel investors focused on supporting early-stage startups with capital, mentorship, and market access. The network is committed to advancing innovation and driving economic growth across the region.