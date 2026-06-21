Chandigarh Chord | NEET issue: A betrayal of merit, trust and dreams of millions

For over three decades, I have taught physics to students preparing for medical entrance examinations. During this time, I have seen countless students from modest backgrounds achieve success through dedication and hard work. Parents have invested their savings, believing that honesty and merit would ultimately be rewarded.

When merit is compromised, students lose faith, institutions lose credibility, and society pays the price.

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Recent incidents of paper leaks and examination irregularities have shaken that belief. These are not merely administrative failures; they represent a serious threat to the credibility of our education system. When merit is compromised, students lose faith, institutions lose credibility, and society pays the price.

After paper leaks, students begin to question whether effort still matters. The resulting frustration can leave lasting emotional scars. For these students, an examination is far more than a test—it represents years of aspiration and sacrifice. When its integrity is compromised, trust in the system is shattered.

Why it matters more in NEET

Medical education occupies a unique position in society because doctors are entrusted with human lives. A compromised admission process allows undeserving candidates to gain entry while deserving students lose opportunities. Above all, it is a public health concern.

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High stakes: NEET is among the world’s most competitive examinations. Even a small difference in marks can change a student’s future, creating incentives for malpractices.

Organised networks: Investigations indicate that leaks are often linked to well-organised groups with resources and insider connections.

Weak accountability: Systemic vulnerabilities often remain unaddressed, allowing similar incidents to recur.

What the National Testing Agency must do

Encrypted digital transmission: Question papers should be transmitted digitally and unlocked shortly before the examination through secure systems.

Multiple paper sets: Several equivalent question papers should be prepared, with the final version selected randomly at the last moment.

Advanced cybersecurity: Artificial intelligence, data analytics, and regular security audits should be used to detect suspicious activity and protect confidential information.

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Independent security audits: External experts should assess examination processes to identify vulnerabilities.

Real-time monitoring: Exam centres should be monitored through live surveillance systems, with recordings preserved.

Strict personnel verification: Individuals involved in sensitive stages should undergo rigorous background checks and have access only to information essential for their duties.

Dedicated security division: NTA should establish a specialized team comprising cybersecurity, forensic, intelligence, and risk-management experts.

What the government must do

The government must establish a National Examination Security Authority to coordinate prevention and investigation efforts. It should create fast-track courts for examination-related crimes to ensure swift justice, and impose stronger penalties, including confiscation of illegal gains and severe punishment for organised offenders.

The authorities must introduce whistleblower protection to encourage early reporting of irregularities. A national database of examination offenders must be maintained. There should be a continuous investment in secure digital systems, cybersecurity infrastructure, and forensic capabilities.

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Role of society

Parents, students, coaching centres, and society must reject shortcuts and unethical practices. Students must understand that success achieved through dishonesty is neither sustainable nor honourable. Coaching institutes should actively promote ethical preparation and assist authorities in identifying suspicious activities.

Rebuilding trust

Trust can only be rebuilt through transparency, accountability, and meaningful reforms. Authorities must communicate openly, disclose findings, and demonstrate corrective action whenever irregularities occur.

As a teacher, I continue to believe in India’s youth. Year after year, I meet students who overcome tremendous challenges in pursuit of their dreams. They ask for only one thing—a fair opportunity. Paper leaks betray their trust, undermine merit, and weaken faith in institutions. Combating them must become a national mission involving technological innovation, institutional reform, legal deterrence, and ethical commitment. If we protect the integrity of our examinations, we protect the future of an entire generation.

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vivekgulati1971@gmail.com

(The writer is a freelance contributor)