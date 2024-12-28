Chandigarh: Christmas celebrations gone wrong as 3 stabbed at city nightclubs

Christmas celebrations turned awry for two brothers as they suffered multiple stab wounds in an attack by a group of five men near The Great Bear Club, Sector 26, around 12:05 am on Thursday. Two separate stabbing incidents were reported on the intervening night of December 25 and 26 in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims, Tarun Kumar of Sector 38-D, and his 19-year-old cousin Raj, were standing near a public toilet adjacent the club when the assailants, armed with sharp weapons, allegedly approached them, shouting threats.

Before they could respond, the men restrained them and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. Three of the attackers have been identified as Samir, Makhan, and Kala.

Tarun, in his statement to the police, said, “Makhan restrained me while Samir stabbed me in the stomach and chest. Kala attacked me from the back using a knife-like weapon. One of the unidentified attackers struck Raj in the face with a helmet before they threw me to the ground and kicked me.”

As passersby intervened, the attackers fled the scene. The brothers were rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where Tarun was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Sector 12, for treatment due to multiple stab wounds, including a deep stomach injury.

A case under Sections 109 (attempt-to-murder) and 3 (5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Sector-26 station house officer Devinder Singh recorded Tarun’s statement at PGIMER and launched an operation to track down the suspects. Authorities revealed that two of the named attackers are the victims’ relatives from Ludhiana, Punjab.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, with Tarun denying any prior enmity with the assailants.

Man stabbed at club after objecting to woman’s harassment

In another incident, a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at Boom Box Club in Sector 9D, around 3am on Thursday, after objecting to the harassment of a woman.

The victim, identified as Tabresh, a resident of Sector 52, was attacked near the club’s back exit by an individual, later identified as Manpreet Singh, 21, of Ferozepur.

As per the police, Tabresh, who works part-time in a bike rental service, had gone to the club with friends Sahil and Mani to celebrate Christmas. During their outing, a man allegedly made inappropriate gestures at his friend Harry’s girlfriend. When Tabresh intervened and told the man to not engage in such behaviour, he attacked him with a kitchen knife, stabbing him multiple times in the lower left abdomen.

His friends rushed him to GMSH-16, from where he was referred to PGIMER, Sector 12, for advanced treatment due to the severity of his injuries.

The UT Police responded swiftly and apprehended the Ferozepur man near the club’s parking area with the help of witnesses. Officers had to intervene as the angry crowd assaulted the accused before handing him over to the cops. A case has been registered under Section 109(1) of the BNS at Sector-3 police station.