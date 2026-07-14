Chandigarh: Claiming to be judge’s son, man ‘assaults’ student, ‘brandishes pistol’ at Sector-7 club

A youth, claiming to be a judge’s son, brutally thrashed a student and also brandished a gun at a club in Sector 7 on Saturday night, police said on Monday. Identified as Aniket Gupta, the key accused, along with his companions, hurled abuses at the club owner, who tried to pacify them, and also tried to hit him with his BMW X7, officials said, adding that they hit four cars parked nearby while leaving the spot. An FIR has been registered against five men but the accused are yet to be arrested.

The accused drove their BMW X7 SUV, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, and tried to run over the club owner. (HT File)

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The victim has been identified as Dhruv Trehan, 24, of Ferozepur, who has been pursuing a master’s degree in finance in Nice, France. Police said the incident took place at 2 am on Sunday. Trehan and his friend Swapan Thind were at the KOMO House in Sector 7 when Thind got into an argument with a man. Trehan intervened, but the accused twisted his arm and had an altercation with him, the FIR mentioned.

As bouncers intervened, Trehan and Thind tried to leave, but Aniket Gupta allegedly confronted Trehan, accusing him of staring at him. Gupta, along with his friends Jagdeep Singh Kang, Baldeep Singh Sarao and two others, punched Trehan in his face and forehead using his kara (metal bracelet) before kicking him and smashing his head against a table, the complainant mentioned.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, Gupta claimed that he was the son of a judge, and would shoot Trehan and his family members. The complainant stated that he tried to escape and asked others to save him, but the accused once again confronted him while issuing death threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, Gupta claimed that he was the son of a judge, and would shoot Trehan and his family members. The complainant stated that he tried to escape and asked others to save him, but the accused once again confronted him while issuing death threats. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, club owner Toshan Arjun turned up to pacify them. The police said the assailants threatening him as well. Trehan further stated that Gupta’s associates fetched a gun from their car, following which he and Thind ran inside the club. The complainant said that the accused pointed the gun at the owner while asking for Trehan’s whereabouts.

Later, the accused drove their BMW X7 SUV, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, and tried to run over the club owner. They hit about four parked cars outside the club, the police complaint read.

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Police personnel reached there around 10 minutes later and took the victim’s complaint. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station under Sections 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting), 189 (unlawful assembly), 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) and 281 (rash driving or riding in a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Relevant sections of the Arms Act have also been slapped. The accused are yet to be arrested, police added.