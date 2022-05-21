Chandigarh Class 12 students find CBSE physics exam moderately difficult

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the physics exam for Class 12 students, while the Indian School Certificate (ISC) also held the accounts exam for Class 12 on Friday.

Students had a largely positive reaction to the CBSE physics exam, with few students finding the paper easy and others deeming it moderately difficult.

Ajit Karam Singh International Public School, Sector 41, student Arshita, who took the exam at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 46, said, “For me the exam went well, a few questions were more difficult than the others.”

Hita and Hiya of Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, rated the question paper’s difficulty as moderate. Khushi, a student of the same school added, “The questions were direct and NCERT based, if you learnt the formulas, the paper was very easy for you. We all completed the exam well before time so we had time to revise it as well.”

ISC accounts exam deemed difficult

ISC students, meanwhile, found the accounts exam difficult and lengthy. Mehak, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, said, “The exam was very tough, questions were really difficult. Even our teachers were not happy about it. My exam went fine but a lot of students are not happy with how they performed.”

Another student of the same school, Ananya, added, “The paper was very lengthy and some students even left the exam midway.”