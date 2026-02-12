Chandigarh: Closely monitor progress of major infra projects, Saini tells officials

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officials to closely monitor the progress of mega infrastructure projects and ensure timely completion, reiterating that strict oversight is essential to maintain quality and timelines. The CM also reviewed eight mega projects related to the town and country planning and urban local bodies departments. (HT File)

Presiding a review meeting of mega projects costing more than ₹75 crore at the State Pragati Dashboard here, CM Saini instructed that all major infrastructure projects being executed across the state must be uploaded to the State Pragati Dashboard to enable real-time monitoring at all levels.

An official spokesperson said that Saini took a serious view of delays and cautioned that any lapse or slowdown by executing agencies would not be tolerated. He directed officials to impose penalties as per prescribed norms against agencies responsible for delays.

The CM also reviewed eight mega projects related to the town and country planning and urban local bodies departments. Saini directed concerned officials to ensure their timely completion so that the benefits of these projects reach the people without delay.

Saini inaugurates day-care cancer centres in 17 dists

CM Nayab Singh Saini virtually inaugurated Day-Care Cancer Centers (DCCC) in 17 districts of the state on Wednesday while such facilities had already been launched in five districts earlier.

The CM had announced this initiative in the 2025–26 budget. These centres will function under a ‘Hub and Spoke’ model. PGIMS, Rohtak; National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar; Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad; and Atal Cancer Care Center, Ambala Cantonment, will serve as hubs providing expert guidance to district hospitals.

Survey for opening schools in urban areas

Meanwhile, CM Saini has also directed the education department to conduct a survey for opening new schools in urban areas, keeping in view the rising population and expanding localities.

The CM presided over a meeting of the State-Level DISHA Committee on Wednesday. Saini directed that a special awareness campaign be launched to ensure that the benefits of the “Har Ghar Grihini Yojana” reach all eligible women. He said people, especially those living in ‘Dhanis’, should be made aware of solar subsidy schemes to facilitate access to electricity.