chandigarh news

Chandigarh | Cloud cover likely on Sunday, rain gods may smile on city on Monday

A Western Disturbance (WD) is active in the region due to which the sky remained cloudy on Saturday in Chandigarh and similar conditions can be expected on Sunday as well
In the next three days, maximum temperature in Chandigarh will remain between 33°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 27°C. (HT File)
Published on May 22, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city experienced a temperature dip owing to cloudy weather conditions on Saturday, while Met officials said that similar conditions will continue to prevail on Sunday as well.

Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “A Western Disturbance (WD) is active in the region due to which the sky remained cloudy on Saturday and similar conditions can be expected on Sunday as well. There are chances of light rain on Monday and Tuesday. It is likely that the system will be at its strongest on Monday. Clear weather is likely again from Wednesday. Temperature is likely to fall significantly – to below 35°C -- during this time.”

Because of the cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 42.9°C on Friday to 39.5°C on Saturday, 1.4°C above normal. Minimum temperature went down from 28.2°C on Friday to 27.9°C on Saturday, 4.6°C above normal.

In the next three days maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 27°C.

11 flights from Delhi diverted to Chandigarh int’l airport

Mohali: Eleven domestic flights landed at the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday night after they were diverted from Indira Gandhi International (Delhi) Airport due to bad weather conditions, the airport spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson said, “On Friday night, the weather condition of Delhi was not favourable for flight landing and hence the air traffic control (ATC) requested Chandigarh ATC to accept diversions of eleven flights. Chandigarh Airport authorities coordinated with ATC and all ground-handling agencies, and accommodated 11 Delhi-bound flights from various domestic cities.

RELATED STORIES

The diverted flights were from Kolkata, Aurangabad, Srinagar, Bombay, Patna, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, and Amaravati. The respective airlines provided all facilities and refreshments to their passengers on time.

The diverted flights took off for Delhi on early Saturday morning when the weather conditions became favourable.

