Chandigarh: Coming together to celebrate art, diversity

As American entrepreneur Malcolm Stevenson Forbes has rightly said: diversity is the art of thinking independently together.

Staying true to this is the ongoing Art Mela, organised by 105 Arts at Sector 11, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has brought together 84 artworks by 34 artists from across country, with varied and unique themes, styles, mediums and tonalities. The exhibit, planned as a melting pot of thoughts, expressions, mediums and understanding, is a celebration of diversity.

Art curator Mehak Bhan, of 105 Arts, says, “Each artist has different motivations, inspirations and thoughts but they come together cohesively as each is guided by a deep passion and an unflinching devotion for their craft. Also, each work on display has a sense of calm ad exudes unique vibrations.”

Regarding art lovers’ confusion on whether to buy a piece of art or not, she says, they must go home and sleep over it. If they feel like a part of them was left behind, only then should they go ahead and acquire that artwork.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

105 Arts was started to provide a platform to emerging artists, says Mehak Bhan.

Self-taught artist Shilpa Nayudu, whose ‘Gratitude series’ is on display at the exhibit, says, “This year as I turned 35, I did a lot of introspection. Especially, with the pandemic, I realised that we haven’t been grateful enough for the gift of life and nature. So, I quit my job as a doctor in the army and began my journey as an artist.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking the series forward, she is working on pieces that have juxtaposition of human body’s silhouette and on other elements.

“105 Arts was started to provide a platform to emerging artists. The idea was for artists and art lovers, from different backgrounds, to come together and have meaningful chats about art and its many forms with like-minded people over a cup of adrak wali chai, while enjoying some time away from the many distractions in life. And it’s overwhelming to see the kind of portfolios and artworks we have been receiving for our shows exhibits,” Mehak says.

CATCH IT LIVE:

What: Art Mela by 105 Arts

Where: #105, Sector 11, Chandigarh

Timings: 11am to 6pm

On till: August 5 (Friday)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON