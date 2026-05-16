Chandigarh completes 70% voter mapping, focus shifts to remaining 30%

With nearly 70% mapping of electors already completed in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has gathered pace, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) initiating the third phase of the exercise across 16 states and three union territories, including Chandigarh.

The qualifying date for the revision has been fixed as July 1, 2026. (HT File)

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Officials explained that “70% mapping” refers to the verification and alignment of nearly seven out of every ten electors with their correct residential details and designated polling stations. The exercise involves cross-checking existing electoral roll data through field visits and enumeration forms to confirm whether voters are residing at the listed addresses, have shifted, or require any correction. The remaining 30% of electors are yet to be verified, and will be covered in the ongoing door-to-door enumeration drive to ensure the final electoral roll is accurate and free of discrepancies.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of national political parties, chief electoral officer Prerna Puri outlined the schedule and modalities of the revision, stressing that the exercise is aimed at ensuring a “completely transparent, accurate and reliable” electoral roll.

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{{^usCountry}} Puri informed that Chandigarh has not witnessed an intensive revision since 2002, making the current exercise crucial in the backdrop of rapid urbanisation, continuous migration, and a growing population of first-time voters turning 18. She also flagged concerns such as delays in reporting deaths and the possible inclusion of ineligible or illegal foreign nationals, underscoring the need for a comprehensive update. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Puri informed that Chandigarh has not witnessed an intensive revision since 2002, making the current exercise crucial in the backdrop of rapid urbanisation, continuous migration, and a growing population of first-time voters turning 18. She also flagged concerns such as delays in reporting deaths and the possible inclusion of ineligible or illegal foreign nationals, underscoring the need for a comprehensive update. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The qualifying date for the revision has been fixed as July 1, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The qualifying date for the revision has been fixed as July 1, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Door-to-door verification, multiple visits planned {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Door-to-door verification, multiple visits planned {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of the process, booth level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification, visiting each household up to three times with pre-filled enumeration forms. In cases where residents are unavailable, forms will be left at the premises and collected during subsequent visits. Citizens will also have the option to fill the forms online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the process, booth level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification, visiting each household up to three times with pre-filled enumeration forms. In cases where residents are unavailable, forms will be left at the premises and collected during subsequent visits. Citizens will also have the option to fill the forms online. {{/usCountry}}

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To facilitate registration of new voters, especially youth, BLOs will carry Form 6 along with declaration forms during visits.

Political parties roped in for transparency

Calling the SIR a “participative exercise,” the CEO urged political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for each polling station to ensure transparency and wider participation. A single BLA will be permitted to submit up to 50 enumeration forms per day during the enumeration phase.

After this phase, an absent, shifted, deleted (ASD) list will be shared with BLAs by the respective part BLOs, enabling cross-verification. Training sessions for BLAs are also planned in the coming days.

Support systems, camps announced

To assist voters, help desks will be set up across various offices, with special provisions to support the elderly, persons with disabilities, and marginalised groups. Additionally, special camps will be organised at all polling stations on May 16 and 17 to facilitate on-ground assistance.

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Residents have been urged to verify their details from previous revisions and coordinate with BLOs for mapping. Information is also available on the voters’ service portal and the official CEO Chandigarh website.

For assistance, electors can contact the voter helpline number 1950 or use the “Book a call request with BLO” feature on the ECINET mobile application.

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