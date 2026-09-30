Chandigarh: Cong, AAP eyeing tie-up for MC polls, claims BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party Chandigarh Pradesh general secretary Ramvir Bhatti launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the reported possibility of an alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections.

Ramvir Bhatti said that the real face of the Congress and the AAP now stands exposed before the city’s people. (HT File)

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The Congress and AAP denied the claims calling them completely baseless and said there is no question of any alliance amongst them.

Ramvir Bhatti said that the real face of the Congress and the AAP now stands exposed before the city’s people.

He claimed while the two parties are engaged in a political battle against each other in Punjab, they appear to be exploring an alliance in Chandigarh for electoral gains.

He said that according to some reports, the Chandigarh Congress election committee discussed a proposal for an alliance with the AAP for the MC elections, with a majority of members reportedly supporting the proposal.

MP Manish Tewari and Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky were also present at the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhatti said, “Manish Tewari and HS Lucky must answer the people of Chandigarh—if Congress is fighting against the AAP in Punjab, why does it want to join hands with the same party in Chandigarh? Is Congress’ politics based on principles or merely on electoral calculations?”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhatti said, “Manish Tewari and HS Lucky must answer the people of Chandigarh—if Congress is fighting against the AAP in Punjab, why does it want to join hands with the same party in Chandigarh? Is Congress’ politics based on principles or merely on electoral calculations?”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that this political proximity between Congress and AAP is not new. The two parties also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Chandigarh as allies, while in Punjab they continue to pursue separate political agendas.