Chandigarh Congress remember Rajiv Gandhi, cleans around Sukhna Lake

The members of Chandigarh Congress commemorated 32nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by cleaning the area around Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Chandigarh Congress members at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress workers, carrying waste paper bags, joined the sanitation workers at Sukhna Lake and contributed in their efforts in picking up the garbage there.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky remembered the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi passionately for making India a world leader in the area of information technology. Other senior Congress leaders also lauded the late Prime Minister for the effective steps taken by his government towards strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions, decentralisation of power and in preparing the country to step into the twenty-first century.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Congress spokesperson Rajiv Sharma while praising the efforts of safai karamcharis to keep Sukhna Lake and surrounding areas neat, and clean said the contribution of safai sevaks towards maintenance and development of the city is not properly appreciated by both the society and the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}