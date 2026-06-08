President of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee, HS Lucky said that the decision of the Modi-led Central government to increase the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹29 is yet another cruel and unbearable blow to the common people of the country. The BJP government, which had made tall promises during elections of controlling inflation and providing relief to the public within one hundred days, is now determined to shatter the household budgets of millions of families, he said.

Chandigarh: Congress demands rollback of LPG price hike

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He further said that under the BJP government, inflation has effectively become a permanent policy. Instead of providing relief to citizens, the Central government continues to raise prices to boost its revenues. Every election cycle brings promises of “good days,” but the reality for ordinary people is increasing inflation, unemployment, and financial hardship.Lucky said that millions of homemakers, labourers, employees, small traders, and low-income families across the country are already facing severe economic challenges.

At such time, increasing the price of domestic LPG cylinders is a completely anti-people, insensitive, and anti-poor decision. This hike is a direct attack on the kitchen budgets of every household.

He demanded that the Central government immediately roll back the increase in LPG cylinder prices and take concrete measures to control inflation

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