Chandigarh Congress leader Mukesh Bassi dies of heart attack

Congress leader and former Chandigarh councillor Mukesh Bassi died following a heart attack on Monday.

Bassi, who lived in Sector 28, had gone for a morning walk when he suffered the heart attack.

He was spotted unconscious by a passerby and was later taken to a hospital in Mohali, where he could not be revived.

A former president of Chandigarh Club, Bassi was in his 50s. His last rites will take place at the crematorium in Sector 25 on Tuesday.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

Polio drive: 69,655 children get drops

As many as 69,655 children were immunised during the two-day polio vaccination drive in Chandigarh, the UT health department said on Monday. Various teams visited vulnerable areas, including all construction sites, helping the department surpass the target of vaccinating 68,480 children.

Garg gets CITCO’s additional charge

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, Chandigarh Housing Board, will also hold the additional charge of CITCO managing director for about a month. As per the order issued by UT adviser Dharam Pal, current MD Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu will be on leave from September 29 to October 31, during which period Garg will take over the responsibility.

UT adviser felicitates teachers

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday felicitated teachers who had been conferred with the State Award on Teachers’ Day. Ten teachers of government schools were conferred the state award while eight received commendation certificates. The education department also gave 10 special appreciation awards to those who helped prepare students for the Programme for International Student Assessment.

Diplomatic conclave at Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is organising a two-day diplomatic conclave on the theme cost-effective higher and technical education matching global standards. Ambassadors from 24 countries, including Indonesia, Tanzania, Iran, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Togo, Malawi and Zimbabwe, participated in the inaugural ceremony of Monday. University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said the conclave will prove fruitful in terms of internationalisation of education.

Maloya man held with illicit liquor

The police arrested one Rahul of Small Flats in Maloya and recovered 32 quarters of countrymade liquor from his possession. The accused was caught near EWS flats in Maloya, the police said. A case under the Excise Act was registered. The accused was later granted bail.

Skill development programme at homoeopathic college

The Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Sector 26 is organising a skill development programme to develop soft and professional skills among interns, the hospital authorities said on Monday. The programme will run till October 1. College principal Dr Suhit Khanra enlightened the interns about different types of communication and conducted an activity for the interns during the session. It was the second day of the six-day skill development programme.

CCA-Haryana to hold U-25 cricket trials

The Chandigarh Cricket Association affiliated with Haryana Cricket Association (CCA-Haryana) will conduct trials to select U-25 probables on September 28. The trials will be held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, at 3pm.

New cricket academy to be launched

The newly launched SD Cricket Academy, Sector 24, will be inaugurated by Chandigarh mayor Ravi Kant Sharma on September 29. The academy will hold trials to select trainees in various age categories at 4pm the same day. According to coach Harish Sharma, trials will be conducted for both boys and girls in U-10, 12, 14, 16, 19 and senior age categories.