Chandigarh: Congress meeting on SIR of electoral rolls today

The Haryana Congress will hold a meeting today to discuss the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls starting from June 15 in the state. Following the feedback from legislators, it was decided to convene another meeting of the CLP on June 3 in Chandigarh (HT File)

A party spokesperson said the meeting will be jointly held by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh. Haryana Congress Booth Level Agents and all district Congress presidents will participate in this crucial session to streamline the party’s frontline strategy.

Hooda on Tuesday also met party MLAs to deliberate on a wide range of issues of public interest. The spokesperson said the MLAs expressed concern over skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices, inflation, escalating unemployment, and the controversial policy of hiring outsiders for Haryana government jobs.

The MLAs also raised concerns over the state’s rising crime graph, widespread resentment among government employees, scams, and farmers’ grievances regarding minimum support price (MSP) and fertiliser shortages.

Following the feedback from legislators, it was decided to convene another meeting of the CLP on June 3 in Chandigarh. Hooda said the party will finalise its future roadmap and draft an aggressive strategy to take these public-centric issues directly to the masses, effectively cornering the BJP government both on the streets and inside the state assembly.